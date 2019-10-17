Tributes pour in for DJ Zola Kaso-Majiza
The death of Umhlobo Wenene legendary DJ Zola Kaso-Majiza on Thursday sent shock waves to her fans, with them flocking to social media to pay tribute to the DJ.
The death of Kaso-Majiza was confirmed on the Ibrakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni (BEE) show on Thursday morning by DJ Pastor.
The death of Zola Kaso-Majiza is a big loss not only to radio but the Gospel Music genre as a whole. ?????Posted by Putco Mafani on Thursday, 17 October 2019
Umhlobo Wenene FM radio legendary Zola Kaso-Majiza, 67, has died after a long illness. Her son, Mabaso, confirmed the news of her passing. ? We'll always love you Makazi.Posted by Simi KaFreddie on Wednesday, 16 October 2019
Still remember the day I met you face to face, we fell in love with each other. We laughed and you'd say "ungumntana...Posted by Xolisa Mango Mgwatyu on Wednesday, 16 October 2019
Oh ibingumntu ke uMakazi! Our last conversation ndathi kuye...”Ingathi walilibala ilizwi lakho elimnandi, khame ndiku...Posted by Sylvester Funani on Wednesday, 16 October 2019
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.