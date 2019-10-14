Idols' contestants fail in showstopper show, with only Sneziey rising to the occasion
The theme for Idols SA’s top six performance was showstopper, but 80% of the show was a spectacular flop. Only one contestant lived up to the theme and stopped traffic, while another hopeful came close – more on that in a moment.
It was their worst week to date since we kicked off top 10. My favourite contestant Mmangaliso Gumbi getting axed didn’t make it easy – even though I saw it coming and put her in the bottom last week.It just goes to show it is a popularity contest and South Africans are unforgiving. One slip up and you are out.
Next week is going to be the most interesting elimination so far since most of the contestants bombed. Who will make the top five?
Top 2
Sneziey Msomi
Fry us, we are your eggs; braai us, we are your meat and peel us, we are your vegetables. It was Sneziey’s show and the other five just tag along. Sneziey came to snatch wigs and she did exactly that. Her performance of Tina Turner’s smash hit Proud Mary was larger than life. Sneziey discoed and shimmered in her tiered little number. As she piped the catchy lyrics “rollin', rollin', rollin'” she stepped into the top five. Sneziey the diva has arrived. Finish them; they are your project.
Viggy Qwabe
Viggy was not in fine tune, but she had fun on that stage and it read beautifully on stage. Sure, vocally she was very pitchy, but she embodied the spirit of Zanda Zakuza’s song Hamba. After weeks of being either forgettable or boring her performance excited me. It’s not an easy song to perform, but she dared to be different and the risk paid off.
Bottom 3
Nolo Seodisha
The most consistent contestant in the competition choked on a very important week. Nolo was not only boring, but he was cringe-worthy and flat. Firstly, he got the song choice completely wrong, picking Speed of Sound by Da Capo was suicidal. Singing in such a low falsetto felt forced and gimmicky. Above all, he not only failed to connect with the dancers, but the audience and song. The ship sank and not even that effervescent smile could rescue him.
Micayla Oelofse
Has Micayla given up or is she tired? Where was the fire? She got it right vocally and she managed to get the steps to the dance choreography right. Worth It by Fifth Harmony was the perfect and age appropriate song choice for her. But her energy was so low, like she was forced to be on that stage – I started to worry about her midway. The competition seems to have taken an emotional toll on her, which breaks my heart because she has what it takes to win this. She is the most pop star looking of the remaining hopefuls. Please Idol SA team take our lovely Micayla on a spa treatment for some recharge therapy.
Virginia Qwabe
Virgnia opted for a big song choice in Khona by Mafikizolo and it showed her flames. She was in her head a lot and you could tell that she was even counting the steps to the dance number. She was too concerned with getting the dance moves right to her tee that it became her downfall at the end. She didn’t have control of the performance and had zero stage presence.
