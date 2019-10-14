Idols' contestants fail in showstopper show, with only Sneziey rising to the occasion

The theme for Idols SA’s top six performance was showstopper, but 80% of the show was a spectacular flop. Only one contestant lived up to the theme and stopped traffic, while another hopeful came close – more on that in a moment.

It was their worst week to date since we kicked off top 10. My favourite contestant Mmangaliso Gumbi getting axed didn’t make it easy – even though I saw it coming and put her in the bottom last week.It just goes to show it is a popularity contest and South Africans are unforgiving. One slip up and you are out.

Next week is going to be the most interesting elimination so far since most of the contestants bombed. Who will make the top five?

Top 2

Sneziey Msomi

Fry us, we are your eggs; braai us, we are your meat and peel us, we are your vegetables. It was Sneziey’s show and the other five just tag along. Sneziey came to snatch wigs and she did exactly that. Her performance of Tina Turner’s smash hit Proud Mary was larger than life. Sneziey discoed and shimmered in her tiered little number. As she piped the catchy lyrics “rollin', rollin', rollin'” she stepped into the top five. Sneziey the diva has arrived. Finish them; they are your project.

Viggy Qwabe

Viggy was not in fine tune, but she had fun on that stage and it read beautifully on stage. Sure, vocally she was very pitchy, but she embodied the spirit of Zanda Zakuza’s song Hamba. After weeks of being either forgettable or boring her performance excited me. It’s not an easy song to perform, but she dared to be different and the risk paid off.