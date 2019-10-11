Palse takes bull by the horn in Sandton tonight

Leading South African menswear designer Paledi Segapo steps into the world of bullfighting tonight.

Segapo, under his popular fashion label Palse, will make his debut at AFI Joburg Fashion Week tonight in Sandton - he has always showcased at SA Fashion Week.

"I'm nervous and excited at the same time. I'm super excited to be penetrating a different market," he enthuses. "It means that we are expanding as a brand. What makes me nervous is how people are going to react to the show."

The Spanish-style collection is heavily influenced by the matador - a bullfighter. Titled La Emancipaciôn, the collection also infuses a lot of African motifs.

When Time Out caught up with him at his atelier in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, this week, Segapo was in the middle of curating the show. He has created 45 looks, but the dilemma he's faced with is cutting them down to 30.