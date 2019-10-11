Bonang Matheba confirms end of the road for reality show

Go stock up on tissues while you still can because Bonang's reality show is coming to an end and the final episode is tonight.

Bonang has been slaying TV screens for more than two years with her reality show, Being Bonang.

The third season started earlier this year and is set to end on Friday.

The star has said it would be her last season of the show and even took to Twitter on Friday to tell fans “the next chapter awaits”.