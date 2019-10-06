Entertainment

SNAPS | Inside AKA and YoungstaCPT’s music video shoot in Cape Town

By Kyle Zeeman - 06 October 2019 - 16:07
AKA and Youngsta CPT are dropping a track and music video soon.
Image: AKA's Instagram

Get ready for one hell of a party because AKA and YoungstaCPT are collaborating on a track just before the festive season.

The pair have BEEN teasing a collab and the track is ready to drop.

The only thing is, they want to release a music video at the same time.

The pair got their A into G and started shooting this week in Cape Town and Joburg.

The pair showed off some of the sights of the city in the video and posted a few behind the scenes snaps.

Here are just five of the best:

View this post on Instagram

Big one for our culture. Thank You @youngstacpt ??

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

View this post on Instagram

BVK ✅

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

View this post on Instagram

Main Ou’s ??

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

View this post on Instagram

Salutas ??

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

