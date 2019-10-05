Entertainment

Zenande Mfenyana shades SA celebs: 'They are such a pretentious group of people'

By Kyle Zeeman - 05 October 2019 - 09:05
Zenande Mfenyana has weighed in on SA celebs.
Zenande Mfenyana has weighed in on SA celebs.
Image: Instagram/ Zenande Mfenyana

Actress Zenande Mfenyana says today's celebs are "pretentious" and is glad to not be listed with the celebs of today.

The former Generations actress has been in the industry for a minute and has seen many celebs rise and fall.

She's been watching from the sidelines and recently took to Twitter to shade SA celebs for being fake.

Despite her fame, Zenande doesn't see herself as a celeb and told Twitter followers she was not like the rest of the famous people.

"Thank goodness I’m not a celebrity. Di SA celebs ke bo #MboreGape bo bohle, such a pretentious group of people," she wrote.

Zenande has no time for fake people and said it was rare to find someone who is real in the entertainment industry.

The star told fans she is in a good space at the moment, and is not worried what people think of her. 

"I’m in a very good space...mind, body, soul. Content and at peace."

X