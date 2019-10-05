Entertainment

Proverb isn't here for a tweep pitting him against Bonang

By Kyle Zeeman - 05 October 2019 - 10:26
Proverb is a big fan of Bonang.
Proverb is a big fan of Bonang.
Image: Via/ Proverb

Don't get it twisted, Proverb is not here for arguments about whether he is better at presenting than Bonang Matheba.

The Idols SA host is one of the best presenters in Mzansi and is often compared to those abroad.

But when one fan rolled on to the Twitter TLs to try to “settle” the argument about who was the best host in SA, Proverb shut them down real quick.

He saw the post and responded with a courteous: “There’s no competition of any kind here. Queen B all day, every day! Bonang.”

Fans applauded him for his “humility” and joined him in celebrating Bonang, who has been accused of “taking all the presenting jobs” in Mzansi.

After she presented the Miss SA pageant, a fan said: “Bonang is arguably the biggest celebrity we have ever had in SA.”

A tweep hit back, saying she was “the biggest because they only give Bonang jobs”.

Bonang hit back, saying: I get those jobs because I’M THE BEST!”

'I’m the best!'- Bonang Matheba hits back at 'she takes all the jobs' shade

Fans were fighting over whether Trevor Noah or Bonang was a bigger
Entertainment
1 month ago

From Cassper Nyovest to Bonang Matheba: 10 of our favourite looks from Somhale's wedding

One of Mzansi's favourite couples tied the knot over the weekend and their wedding was not short of killer fashion looks.
S Mag
2 days ago

Bonang Matheba, Maps Maponyane & Thabsie: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

Your weekly guide to what your favourite celebrities got up to
S Mag
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
X