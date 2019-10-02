Royal thumbs up for Tshepo jeans

Local fashion designer Tshepo "The Jean Maker" Mohlala, known for his eponymous tailored denim label, thought he was being pranked when an order came in from the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

The British embassy had contacted the 28-year-old Tsakane-born designer just four weeks ahead of Markle's SA tour to order a pair of his signature jeans for her.

"Well, the heavy British accent took a bit of time understanding at first. Four minutes later, I hung up and asked Tumi [his assistant], 'Who is Meghan Markle?' and she was like, 'Dude that's the Duchess of Sussex'," he recalled.

"While driving home it sunk in. A day later, I thought I was getting pranked until her people called me again. As a businessman you have to keep calm. It was one of those moments that only the team knew about this."

On Monday afternoon, the Duchess of Sussex paid a secret visit to his atelier in the Victoria Yards market, Lorentzville, to collect the pair of jeans and meet the brainchild behind the brand.