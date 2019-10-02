Entertainment

Ncaaww... Solo and Dineo’s wedding vows will give you the feels

By Masego Seemela - 02 October 2019 - 06:59
Dineo and Solo Langa are just so adorable.
The last episode of #KwakhuleKwethu had viewers in their feels on Monday night after Dineo and Solo Langa said their heartwarming vows to each other.

For the past three weeks, Dineo and Solo have shared scenes of their dreamy white wedding that took place on September 15, as well as their traditional ceremony in May.

Mzansi's favourite couple, who are mostly private about their love life, let the world into the activities that took place in preparing for their traditional and white wedding with a three-part special on 1Magic channel 103 on DStv.

In a sweet exchange of vows, the Langas displayed their love for each other in front of friends and family which included celebrity friends, LootLove and Reason, Nomuzi, Connie Ferguson as well as Rami Chuene, who all wore all-black outfits which went with the bridal party’s black and white theme.

Dineo's best friend, MantsoePout, was taken by the actress' words to her hubby and shared them on her Twitter account.

“I vow to intentionally speak life in all you do... I vow to shine a light on the best parts of our journey... with this new signature engraved all over this ring, I vow forever.”

Viewers loved Dineo and Solo's three-part special, saying the pair gave them hope that real love does exist, while some felt that they could get married “tomorrow”.

