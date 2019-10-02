DJ Fresh gives new twist to Cape radio station

DJ Fresh has scored a new radio gig – but relax, The Big Dwag will continue to roar on 947.

From this Sunday, Fresh will take over the 3-7pm time slot on Cape Town-based radio station Kfm 94.5.

The new show will be called #FreshSundaze.

“It’s not going to be Sunday in Cape Town, it will be #FreshSundaze! I look forward to connecting with the people of the Cape,” DJ Fresh said.