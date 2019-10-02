Entertainment

DJ Fresh gives new twist to Cape radio station

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 02 October 2019 - 12:50
The renowned DJ's new show will be called #FreshSundaze.
Image: Supplied

DJ Fresh has scored a new radio gig – but relax, The Big Dwag will continue to roar on 947.

From this Sunday, Fresh will take over the 3-7pm time slot on Cape Town-based radio station Kfm 94.5.

The new show will be called #FreshSundaze.

“It’s not going to be Sunday in Cape Town, it will be #FreshSundaze! I look forward to connecting with the people of the Cape,” DJ Fresh said.

“The new show will reflect the Sunday vibe in the city, interaction with listeners, and the most music to make you feel great. Tune in for the best music mix and beat the Sunday blues and ease into the new week with a Fresh twist.”

Fresh joined Kfm 94.5’s sister station 947 in August as host of the afternoon drive show after he was fired from Metro FM in July.

“Fresh is a well-known voice in the market, and we welcome him to our Sunday line-up. We are sure Capetonians will enjoy his larger-than-life personality, music mixes and witty banter as they hold on to that weekend feeling a little longer,” said Kfm 94.5 station manager Stephen Werner.

“Listeners will get the chance to curate their perfect Sunday playlist along with DJ Fresh through his new music feature, Fresh’s 5 @ 5.”

