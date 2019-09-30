WATCH| John Cena gets down to Sho Madjozi's track

Sho Madjozi's John Cena track is such a major vibe that even the man himself is dancing to it.

John Cena made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently, and learnt a thing or two about how to dance to the mega-hit song that's taken the world by storm.

The video shared on DeGeneres' Instagram page shows the wrestler following dance moves from the show's resident DJ, Twitch, as they boogie it down to the up-tempo beat.