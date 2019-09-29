MAP | Sho Madjozi's 'John Cena' gets a shoutout in more than 70 countries
Sho Madjozi's latest single John Cena is going viral across the world, getting shoutouts in 73 countries and counting.
The star first performed the track several weeks ago on international music platform Colors.
Since then, fans have been begging the BET award winner to drop it as a single.
She finally did so on Friday and immediately trended on social media in SA.
The star also took to social media to ask fans around the world where they would be listening to it from, and got responses from fans as far and wide as Barbados, Thailand and Finland.
To show how deep the love goes, TshisaLIVE mapped the countries that Sho got shoutouts from in the first few hours of the post.
The data showed that fans from at least 73 different countries (and counting) were planning to bump to the song.
INSANE!
Visited 73 UN countries (37.8%) out of 193.
Over on social media, it was all love as fans flooded TLs with messages and memes about the track's release.
Dear @ShoMadjozi— Anela Ngwekazi Mahamba (@anela_mahamba) September 27, 2019
You are the epitome of class, an expression of an authentic soul and the heart of a leader driven by purpose over-popularity. Your truth is mesmerising and your narrative captivating. My heart is filled with gratitude for your life, so here goes: #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/LRpPxcaYXB
#JohnCena Dankie s'yabonga @ShoMadjozi AKA The black Cinderella AKA The Captain of Limpopo Champions League?????????????❤❤❤???? pic.twitter.com/N1y6W4Bcrp— Rosina? (@khomotsoacc) September 27, 2019
And i can't stop dancing to it??? @ShoMadjozi @JohnCena #JohnCena https://t.co/fIdw7Hqy7S pic.twitter.com/MsDZO7lxH3— ??Thando?? (@Thando_RSA) September 27, 2019
So now this Gqom South African sound is now international ? thanks to #ShoMadjozi #JohnCena and #Beyonce ??? pic.twitter.com/o41xS8Hm5H— Colors of Gqom out now (@RealHIT_ZA) September 27, 2019
You see whats good about @ShoMadjozi You see ?#JohnCena pic.twitter.com/Mn7n9RLyvD— Segodi...T? (@tshepo_segodi_) September 27, 2019
