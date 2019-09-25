Mzansi favs Mome and Tall A$$ Mo announce new family reality TV show

Aich! One of Mzansi's favourite couples, Tall A$$ Mo and Mome, have a new family reality show called Mo and Mome, and fans can't believe that their prayers have finally been answered.

The couple made the announcement about the show on their respective social media accounts. It is set to air at 8pm on October 10 on Mzansi Magic.

This is not the couple's first reality TV show. In 2013 they featured in Mo Love, which aired on Vuzu.

The show saw Mo and his designer wife showcase their hectic lives. Fans learnt how they lived together with their toddler and navigated the entertainment business.