Beyoncé claims Blue Ivy is a 'cultural icon' in trademark war with wedding planner

Beyoncé is a proper mama bear and has come out guns blazing in a trademark war over the name Blue Ivy, calling her daughter a "cultural icon".

Bey has been fighting wedding planner Wendy Morales over the Blue Ivy trademark. The wedding planner has an events planning company with the same name and claims that people will be confused between her company and Bey's daughter.

According to court documents seen by The Blast, Beyoncé has hit back at this suggestion and claimed she should be allowed to trademark her daughter's name because she is a "cultural icon".

They also claimed that the trademark is for Blue Ivy Carter, not just Blue Ivy and shouldn't create confusion.

Bey also threw a little shade, claiming that Wendy runs a "small business, with just three regional offices and a handful of employees". She also claimed that the company had a weak online presence and did not have an awful lot of followers on social media.

The matter is set to head to court soon.

According to Complex, Beyoncé and hubby Jay-Z first applied for the trademark seven years ago. They lost the application but have been trying ever since.

Around the same time, Rolling Stone reported that designer Joseph Mbeh had submitted an application for the name "Blue Ivy Carter NYC" and a second applicant tried to register "Blue Ivy Carter Glory IV," for a line of fragrances. Both were denied.