Thato Molamu steps down from Gateway Media to focus on Lima academy

TV star and presenter Thato Molamu, who has been heading his own Gateway Media company since 2013, has stepped down as creative director.

Molamu has handed over the reins to Itumeleng Mokebe, who takes over as a business manager with immediate effect. He explained that he was stepping down as creative director to focus on his skills development project called Leaders in Motion Academy (Lima). Lima offers courses in photography, sound engineering, graphic design and film.

“The agency [Gateway Media] was founded six years ago with the aim to develop a business that caters to the needs of digital migration, focusing on measuring the impact in society’s, townships' and corporate culture.

“As a company we are moving into a new era and we believe in walking the talk, hence a change in management as we move into a new era as a company. We are excited about where we are headed as a business. Itumeleng will now take over the reins from me as I focus my energy on Lima.”

Lima was founded last year with an aim to produce storytellers and creatives and give them a voice to their narratives through film. Molamu said one of the reasons he started the academy was because he wanted to create something meaningful. He said the academy was looking at changing how black people's stories were told.