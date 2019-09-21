Entertainment

SNAPS | Inside Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' bachelorette party in NYC

By Masego Seemela - 21 September 2019 - 14:55
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' bachelorette in America is everything.
Image: Instagram/Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Ahead of her wedding to American sports star Tim Tebow, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' friends threw her a gorgeous bachelorette party to bid farewell to the single life.

Wearing a cute tiara, Demi-Leigh was joined by her friends, and future sister-in-law Katie Tebow, Werner Wessels, and Miss SA CEO, Stephanie Weil. 

“I couldn’t have dreamed of a more special weekend with more special people. I love you all so much,” the bride-to-be said on Instagram.

Looking like a modern-day fairytale princess, the former Miss Universe along with her friends and family sailed along the New York harbour.

Last month, Demi-Leigh hosted a “pretty in pink” themed bridal shower here in Mzansi as she counts down to her wedding day which is set to take place next year.

