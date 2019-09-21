Royal baby Archie awaited in South Africa for first official trip

Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and baby Archie are expected in South Africa on Monday to begin their first official tour as a family since their son's birth in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will begin the 10-day trip in the coastal city of Cape Town - an international tourist destination where stunning beaches and rolling vineyards sit alongside some of the country's most violent townships.

"Our family will be taking its first official tour of Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me," said Harry on Instagram earlier this month.

"On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa!"

Harry has travelled widely across Africa and jointly founded the charity Sentebale in 2006, to help support children affected by HIV, after spending a gap year in Lesotho.

Another Instagram post detailing the royal visit's itinerary shows a picture of the smiling couple, followed by a photo of Harry's late mother Princess Diana meeting landmine survivors in Angola in 1997.