LGBTQ characters and shows in focus at Emmys

The Emmy Awards on Sunday will shine the spotlight on LGBTQ talent, with several queer artists and shows featuring gay, lesbian and transgender characters among the nominees, highlighting Hollywood's efforts to close the diversity gap.

The strong representation at this year's Emmys reflects the LGBTQ community's growing power in Hollywood - and the huge strides the industry has made in bringing those issues to the small screen.

It also represents the growing ability of streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon to produce shows that reflect seismic changes in American society.

"The number of LGBTQ nominees at this year's Emmy Awards is a sign that things are starting to change in Hollywood," said Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, an advocacy group that monitors diversity in the media, including on television.