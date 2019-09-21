Entertainment

LGBTQ characters and shows in focus at Emmys

By AFP - 21 September 2019 - 12:05
Pose star Billy Porter is the first openly gay black man nominated for best lead actor Emmy in a drama.
Pose star Billy Porter is the first openly gay black man nominated for best lead actor Emmy in a drama.
Image: VALERIE MACON / AFP

The Emmy Awards on Sunday will shine the spotlight on LGBTQ talent, with several queer artists and shows featuring gay, lesbian and transgender characters among the nominees, highlighting Hollywood's efforts to close the diversity gap.

The strong representation at this year's Emmys reflects the LGBTQ community's growing power in Hollywood - and the huge strides the industry has made in bringing those issues to the small screen.

It also represents the growing ability of streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon to produce shows that reflect seismic changes in American society.

"The number of LGBTQ nominees at this year's Emmy Awards is a sign that things are starting to change in Hollywood," said Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, an advocacy group that monitors diversity in the media, including on television.

Marvel’s first black LGBTQ+ superhero set to hit our screens

Tessa Thompson plays the groundbreaking character of Valkyrie in the upcoming Thor 4: Love and thunder as the first openly gay Marvel character.
S Mag
1 month ago

Groundbreaking FX series "Pose," which explores New York's underground ballroom culture in the 1980s, featured the largest cast of transgender actors in regular series roles when it premiered last year.

It's up for best drama series honors, and star Billy Porter is the first openly gay black man nominated for best lead actor in a drama.

Transgender actress Laverne Cox earned her third nomination this year for her recurring role on breakout Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black."

Also vying for Emmys glory is gay actor Ben Whishaw ("A Very English Scandal") and lesbian actress Fiona Shaw, a double nominee for her work on "Killing Eve" and "Fleabag."

Who wore it best: Somizi vs Billy Porter

SomGaga recently stepped out in a similarly gender-fluid outfit to one the 'Pose' actor previously wore to an awards show
S Mag
2 months ago

In a ceremony ahead of Sunday's main gala, Australian comic Hannah Gadsby won an Emmy for best writing on a variety special for her runaway hit "Nanette."

Several other artists from the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community, including television host Ellen DeGeneres - one of Hollywood's first openly gay celebrities - also secured nods.

"With nominations for series like 'Pose' and 'Special,' and for performances from Hannah Gadsby, Laverne Cox, Billy Porter, and many more, we are seeing the diversity of LGBTQ people not only represented in mainstream media, but also celebrated," Ellis told AFP.

"These shows and performances are certainly connecting with audiences everywhere, and that is something that can no longer be ignored within the entertainment industry."

IN PICTURES | Gender-fluid fashion reigns on the Oscars 2019 red carpet

Hollywood's biggest stars strutted their stuff on the Oscars red carpet Sunday, and a few trends emerged: old-school glamour, metallic gowns, lots of ...
S Mag
6 months ago

Increased representation 

According to GLAAD's 2018 annual report, the number of LGBTQ characters on television hit a record high last year, with 8.8 percent of the 857 characters appearing on primetime television shows identified as on the gay, trans or queer spectrum.

Television got its first trans superhero in 2018 in the form of actress Nicole Maines, who featured as Dreamer on the CW series "Supergirl."

But despite the remarkable advances made for better representation on television, LGBTQ advocates say there is still room for improvement.

A new study published this week by the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) said that in order for Hollywood to be a more inclusive and diverse industry, companies need to adopt new strategies focused on hiring, sponsoring and promoting minorities and women.

Ellen DeGeneres recounts sex assault as a teen

US talkshow queen Ellen DeGeneres has opened up to late night talk show host David Letterman about being sexually assaulted as a teen by her ...
News
3 months ago

"Despite audience yearnings for change, the history of diversity efforts in Hollywood suggests that the industry's diversity problem will not simply correct itself," said the report drafted by the authors of UCLA's annual Hollywood Diversity Report.

"The path forward must be paved with intentions - by industry decision-makers who actively embrace the means necessary for achieving the end of a more inclusive creative space."

Nico Tortorella, who stars on the TV Land series "Younger" and identifies as non-binary, said while LGBTQ issues have become more common themes on TV shows, that did not necessarily reflect an overall change in society.

"There's a big difference between society as a whole and what's going on in social media," Tortorella told Variety magazine, which recently published a special issue on the state of LGBT inclusion in Hollywood.

"It's a confusing time, that's for sure," said Tortorella, who will soon star in a new "Walking Dead" spin-off.

"In terms of representation in Hollywood, yes, it's getting better.

"But a lot of characters we write for queer people are still determined by the violence they experience."

Are global gay rights really a capitalist cash cow?

I couldn't help but be reminded of Chris Lilley's Ja'mie: Private School Girl this week while contemplating the surge in pro-LGBTI+ right around the ...
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Critics say 'Thank U, Next' to Ariana Grande for UK pride headliner

Critics say 'Thank U, Next' to Ariana Grande for UK pride headliner
News
6 months ago

SA movie ‘Revolting Rhymes’ nominated for Oscar

A South African animation film‚ ‘Revolting Rhymes’‚ has been nominated for an Oscar at this year’s awards ceremony.
Entertainment
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
X