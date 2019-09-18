Losing Lerato movie hits number one spot in most Joburg cinemas

Kagiso Medupe’s debut film, Losing Lerato that premiered last week, has hit number one spot at most Sterkinekor cinemas in Johannesburg.

Losing Lerato is written and produced by actor Modupe. The film is about a young man who takes matters into his own hands by kidnapping his daughter after life, the law and the woman he once loved, separate him from him.

The film occupied number one spot at Carnival, Sterland, Wonderpark, Rustenburg, Maponya Mall, Newtown Junction and Festival Mall cinemas.

Losing Lerato is also doing well at Nu Metro cinemas in Loch Logan in Bloemfontein, Westgate Mall in Roodepoort, Mams Mall in Mamelodi, as well as at The Gables in Swaziland, among others. According to Box Office, the film had the second-highest tickets sale of all films for the weekend.

The film surpassed Matwetwe by 93 % on its opening weekend, and also superseded another local film Baby Mamas by 17%.

Modupe said about his film performance: “The film is about real-life issues, and the tale is told with honesty and authenticity.”

“It will resonate with anyone who has ever found themselves separated from their child as a result of a vengeful ex-spouse. I am thrilled by how well audiences are responding and I am immensely proud of the film that the cast and crew created. I want to thank the cinema goers for supporting South African movies.”

Four screens will be added this coming weekend, in Welkom, Port Elizabeth, Sandton and Mimosa Mall. The film features actors like Samela Tyelbooi, Nolo Phiri and Ayanda Borotho among others.