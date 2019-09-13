Unathi Nkanyi revels in nurturing new talent

"But it's just wonderful to evolve as human beings within the context of being judges and be able to resonate with South Africans on that level. Our chemistry is very important, that's why we love and appreciate each other."

After nine years on the show it has become her life. Unathi points out that they only get eight weeks off a year from making the show. "The current season speaks to how talented we are as South Africans. We have limitless talent and music to perform. I'm proud of where South Africa has taken Idols because it belongs to them," she observes. "It's a wonderful full-time job. I love watching the evolution of a human being.

"I love watching a young person walk in uncertain, watch them evolve as they start believing in themselves and eventually win it. It's just one or the most beautiful South African stories that could ever be told. I love being part of that."

Unathi has learnt over the years not to pay attention to the feedback she receives from fans of the show - especially the negative. She has been off Twitter for four years now and she doesn't intend to go back any time soon.

"I don't know what they say because Twitter can be vile and toxic. People can just say the most horrible things," she points out.

"So I got off it and I haven't felt the need to get back on it. I love Instagram and Facebook because I like spaces that build and uplift people.

" I'm a child of a psychologist, so mental health is very important for me. For me particularly it's not a good space to be in."

Radio fans still miss Unathi on the airwaves after she ended her 20-year career when she departed Metro FM in 2017.