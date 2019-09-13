Lungisa Xhamela left 'gutted' by Thami Shobede's death: I thought he would be fine

Former Idols SA finalist Lungisa Xhamela has been left "shocked and gutted" at the news of his friend Thami Shobede's death on Thursday, telling TshisaLIVE that he had thought the star would recover from a sickness that gripped him.

Thami died at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday morning, with Gallo Records confirming his death in a statement to Sowetan.

News of his death sent shock waves through the country, with social media flooded with tributes to the young singer

Thami and Lungisa formed a strong bond as contestants on Idols SA three years ago and Thami told TshisaLIVE that he has been left "shocked and gutted" by the news.

"It is a hard time for me and for all those that were close to him. It is really sad. It makes me realise that we have to make the most of our time here. We used to joke how similar we are. It is really hard to make sense of everything right now.