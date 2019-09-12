Entertainment

Watch | Thami Shobede's best performances

By Karabo Ledwaba - 12 September 2019 - 15:05
Thami Shobede
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Fans and friends of Thami Shobede have shared some of his most spectacular moments on the stage on social media after the news of his death shocked the country. 

The idols star collapsed on stage during the weekend and a source close to him said he died from multiple organ failure at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday.

Here are some of his best moments:

