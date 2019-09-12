Watch | Thami Shobede's best performances
Fans and friends of Thami Shobede have shared some of his most spectacular moments on the stage on social media after the news of his death shocked the country.
The idols star collapsed on stage during the weekend and a source close to him said he died from multiple organ failure at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday.
Here are some of his best moments:
Aaaaaah this will always be my favorite where they sang Sobabili with @KellyKhumaloZA #IdolsSA #RIPThamiShobede pic.twitter.com/0wb1nE1xmW— Meluleki Simelane 🇸🇿 (@IamSluga) September 12, 2019
I can't stop crying 😭😭😭💔💔💔💔#RIPThamiShobede pic.twitter.com/dYmVlrNOhE— Luvuyo Zembe (@luvuyo_zembe) September 12, 2019
Watch: The entertainment industry has lost yet another incredibly talented musician after the untimely passing of Idols Top 2 Finalist, Thami Shobede. At only 31 years, he had captured many with his unique voice. We send our deepest sympathies to his loved ones. #RIPThamiShobede pic.twitter.com/mhUQnDgYBD— Department of Arts & Culture (@ArtsCultureSA) September 12, 2019
Signed, Sealed, Delivered... to God this time 💔 #ripthami #RIPThamiShobede #RIPMissOxygen pic.twitter.com/KKBMrLFedv— 🔍 The Anonymous👤 (@Sir_Sibu) September 12, 2019
