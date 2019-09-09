Babes Wodumo 'hackers' apologise to Lady Zamar, Pearl Thusi and others

After weeks of wreaking havoc, an apology has been posted on Babes Wodumo's Twitter account - allegedly by hackers - to several high-profile people for comments made about them.

Babes told our sister publication TshisaLIVE last month that her Twitter account had been hacked and that she did not have control of the content being posted on it.

However, comments shared on the account have still been raising eyebrows over comments on transport minister Fikile Mbalula and Nigerian stars Tiwa Savage and Davido.