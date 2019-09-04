Entertainment

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir dedicates performance to 'spirit of humanity'

By Jessica Levitt - 04 September 2019 - 09:38
Ndlovu Youth Choir attends "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 03, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Ndlovu Youth Choir attends "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 03, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Image: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

As SA is gripped by violence and looting, the Ndlovu Youth Choir said its performance at the semi-finals of America's Got Talent should serve as a reminder that "we are all connected by our spirit of humanity".

The choir performed their rendition of Whitney Houston's Higher Love on the show.

"We pray that our performance was a reminder to the world that we are all connected by our spirit of humanity. Love is an unbreakable force which will always conquer hate," captioned the group on their official social media accounts.

South Africans rallied behind the choir, saying they have brought hope during a sombre time in the country.

The results of the show are tonight.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Watson 'under the spotlight of our enemies for many years': Jacob Zuma ...
Tears of relief: Amy-Leigh visited at home after being found safe
X