WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir dedicates performance to 'spirit of humanity'
As SA is gripped by violence and looting, the Ndlovu Youth Choir said its performance at the semi-finals of America's Got Talent should serve as a reminder that "we are all connected by our spirit of humanity".
The choir performed their rendition of Whitney Houston's Higher Love on the show.
"We pray that our performance was a reminder to the world that we are all connected by our spirit of humanity. Love is an unbreakable force which will always conquer hate," captioned the group on their official social media accounts.
South Africans rallied behind the choir, saying they have brought hope during a sombre time in the country.
The results of the show are tonight.
Bringing us hope during a somber time in SA #NdlovuYouthChoir https://t.co/EOiEIWSNpp— Liesl (@Liesldb) September 4, 2019
This must be the first thing you watch this morning! SA this is who we are, not the narrative we've been watching unfold on our streets. @choirafrica we are behind you 100% ! Ndlovu Youth Choir at the Semi Final of @agt "Higher Love" by Whitney Houston... https://t.co/NAVBL4af3Q— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) September 4, 2019
These guys are fantastic ?? And representing my province! Well done #NdlovuYouthChoir ??? https://t.co/dGTqXYjNId— Karin Mitchell (@write_kmitchell) September 4, 2019
It’s truly just uplifting and pure joy listening to Ndlovu Youth Choir’s performances ?? https://t.co/lahtB6ucNf via @YouTube— yi ? sun (@_yisunny) September 4, 2019
