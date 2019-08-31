Entertainment

WATCH | Inside DJ Lady Lea's engagement at a ski resort

By Masego Seemela - 31 August 2019 - 10:29
DJ Lady Lea said yes to her man.
Image: DJ Lady Lea/ Instagram

DJ Lady Lea is on cloud nine after her bae, Warren, proposed to her at Afriski Mountain Resort, Lesotho this past weekend. 

Lea took to Insta and shared an intimate video of her man going on one knee in a circle of people who were holding torches as John Legend's All Of Me played in the background.

"The big moment. I couldn't stop crying after this. Thank you to everyone who sent us their blessings for our engagement. It really was a special moment that we will cherish forever."

I said YES @waza ?????

