Here’s why Reason turned down R100k payday for a feature

By Kyle Zeeman - 30 August 2019 - 07:13
Reason said he just couldn't bring himself to say yes.
Image: Instagram/ Reason

Rapper Reason had many of his fans scratching their heads this week when he revealed that he had turned down R100k to feature on a song.

The rapper took to Twitter to share how he had been offered the money to lay down a verse on the track. He said the track was "wack AF" so his "morals and standards" wouldn't let him take the money.

"Sometimes I wish I was a greedy b**tard hey. Some dude offered me 100k for a verse. He’s wack af. The song is wack af. But the hunna... would be delicious. And my dumb **s is about to say no because I have 'morals' and 'standards' F****kkkk!" he wrote.

He went on to explain that he was playing the long game and didn't want to ruin his brand for the sake of R100k. 

The rapper said he was honest with the artist and would rather have worked for free than be paid to be in “a wack record”.

He said he might have considered taking the money if he was suffering, but he was in a position where he could make a plan without compromising himself.

“If I was suffering maybe. But I wasn’t raised like that. My parents weren’t well off, but they ain’t never had to support wack sh*t for money. They were all about making a plan but never compromising, well, their 'morals and standards'.”

