SA and Ghana to get local versions of popular US show Family Feud

Award-winning American entertainer Steve Harvey has launched an African version of his popular show Family Feud.

Harvey, who is in the country to finalise things, made the announcement on Monday afternoon at a press conference held in Johannesburg.

The Family Feud Africa series will be produced by Rapid Blue for both South Africa and Ghana. The show will be hosted by Harvey.

"Bringing Family Feud to Africa has long been a dream of mine,” Harvey said.

“I believe Family Feud will become a household name for local South African and Ghanaian families. And this is just the beginning in Africa. I expect this show to lead to multiple media and business projects in and throughout the continent.”

The local version of Family Feud will commence production in Johannesburg in the last quarter of 2019, and begin airing in Africa the second quarter of 2020. Rapid Blue, part of the BBC Studios international family of production companies, has produced award-winning localised African versions of international formats, including Dancing with Stars, X Factor, Got Talent, Shark Tank, Come Dine With Me, Project Runway and First Dates.

Duncan Irvine, CEO of Rapid Blue, said: “We are thrilled to be working closely with Steve Harvey and his team to produce two African versions of Family Feud. Family is the cornerstone of life in South Africa and Ghana, and we are confident that we will see some wonderful families take part and that both seasons will resonate well with audiences here.”