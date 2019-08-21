'Matrix 4' announced with Keanu Reeves to return as Neo

Sci-fi franchise "The Matrix" will return for a fourth film with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as kung fu-kicking, shades-wearing hero Neo, studio Warner Bros said Tuesday.

Lana Wachowski will helm the project, returning to write, direct and produce the latest installment of the hugely popular series about humans trapped in a virtual reality by machines, which has netted more than $1.6 billion worldwide.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering 'The Matrix' with Lana," studio chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement sent to AFP.

"Lana is a true visionary - a singular and original creative filmmaker," he added.

Lana and her sister Lilly - who were formerly known as the Wachowski brothers, Andy and Larry, before switching gender - directed the original trilogy.

Warner Bros did not specify if the new film would be a direct sequel, saying only that it was "set in the world of 'The Matrix'," and did not give a release date.

The original films followed a band of rebels who battled intelligent machines in a future where humans are enslaved within the Matrix - a virtual reality that resembles the contemporary world.