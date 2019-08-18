Kim Jayde, Kay Sibiya and 98 other celebs to take the 'Polar Plunge' for charity

100 of Mzansi's famous faces have banded together to take the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, which will see them jump into an icy swimming pool in support of athletes.

The challenge will take place on August 31 and will see the likes of Kim Jayde, Nomuzi Mabena, Gigi Lamayne, Kay Sibiya, Rouge and others taking the plunge.

The event was started three years ago to raise awareness about Special Olympics South Africa and the work they do in using sport to empower over 55 000 athletes living with an intellectual disability in South Africa.

Some of the plungers will also be fundraising to support their own dives by asking their supporters to sponsor them. The public can go online and sponsor their favourite celebrity at https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/polar-plunge.