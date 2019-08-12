Win tickets to see the new action film Angel Has Fallen with SowetanLIVE

Gerard Butler, in the guide of tough US Secret Service agent Mike Banning, has not had an easy career. First he had to rescue the US president after a terrorist attack on the White House, in the film Olympus Has Fallen, and then he had to save a whole group of world leaders in London Has Fallen.

Now Butler is back in action in Angel Has Fallen, the third film in the Fallen series, which opens on Friday August 23 in SA cinemas.

When there is an assassination attempt on US President Allan Trumbull (played by Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Banning, is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. Banning escapes, however, and goes on the run. He must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI to uncover the real threat to the president.

Watch the trailer: