Music meets soccer as DJ Speesta teams up with Lucky Lekgwathi

The collision of music and football has never failed to strike the right chord with South Africans.

Think Shakira and Freshly Ground's Waka Waka, Queen's 'We are the Champions' or the unmistakable strings of the Uefa Champions League anthem.

Not to be outdone by these soundtracks to the football's experience, DJ Speedsta has teamed up with the COPA Coca-Cola movement, a global school talent search tournament. And they are on the lookout for the competition’s anthem for 2019.

The “Mayo” hitmaker will be travelling across the width and breadth of South Africa and to each venue where the tournament is taking place, where he will be inviting teenagers onto the stage to sing and rap.