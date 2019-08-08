New series to stream on Showmax in August

Jim Carrey stars as Jeff Piccirillo, better known by his long-time children’s puppet show persona Mr Pickles. Jeff’s whole world starts to fall apart after the death of his eldest son.

New episodes land every Friday at 10.30pm from Friday, August 9.

Zog

Zog is a young dragon determined to do well at Dragon School, where he learns about flying, roaring and breathing fire. But poor Zog experiences a few challenges along the way, many caused by his clumsiness. Zog is first on Showmax, where you can also find other delightful Julia Donaldson movies, such as The Gruffalo. Starts on Thursday, August 8.

Sweet Bitter season 1 : A country girl tries to make it as a waitress in New York. Watch now »

Gangland Undercover seasons 1 and 2 : The true story of a felon who goes undercover to take down a vicious motorcycle gang. Watch now »

Six season 1 : A team of US Navy Seals must save a Marine kidnapped by jihadists in Nigeria. Watch now »

The Royals season 4 : A soap opera featuring a scandalous version of the British Royal Family. Starring Liz Hurley. Watch now »

Radio Raps Live: Laat Ek You So Sê & Dingetjies en Goetertjies : Two of Jonathan’s hilarious one-man shows. Starts on Thursday, August 8.

Stroomop : A support group learns valuable life lessons. Starts on Monday, August 12.

Tertjag Die Melktert Kommissie & Klapjag Live : Afrikaans bands team up for a special reunion. Starts on Monday, August 12.

Utatakho season 7 : Nimrod Nkosi helps people find their biological fathers. Starts on Monday, August 12.

Isidima: A mother is charged with murder after killing the man who attacked her daughter. Starts on Thursday, August 15.

How to get Showmax

