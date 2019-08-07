Brickz's fiancée stands by her man, even though he's behind bars

Kwaito musician Sipho “Brickz” Ndlovu fiancée is sticking by her man, despite him being behind bars.

Brickz was last year found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013, and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was released on R80,000 bail pending, but later lost an appeal against his conviction.

In a recent interview with Drum, his bae Cazo Cas said the pair had been together for three years.

"It’s not like we just started dating now, we know a lot about each other. We’ve been together for three years now. I was attracted to him because of his personality. He’s a very good person.”