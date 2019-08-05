Now streaming: Grassroots and Being Bonang S3
Streaming services Showmax and DStv Now are bringing all the drama, with brand-new series including Grassroots, Mzansi Magic’s Impilo: The Scam and The Republic.
With Showmax and DStv’s free DStv Now app, they are all available to watch online – stream episodes every week, or save them up to binge watch. And if fictional drama isn’t your vibe, how about some real-life spectacle with South Africa’s Queen of Drama, Bonang Matheba?
Grassroots season 1
In this new coming-of-age drama, two boys are forced to overcome a family feud and work together when they're sent from their rural town in the Eastern Cape to a posh private school in Johannesburg.
Rugby is the ticket to a new life for Asanda and Monwabisi, who've both earned scholarships to St Sebastian's. As they adjust to life in the prestigious school, they realise they'll have to put their historic differences aside if they're going to survive.
Grassroots is a co-production between 1Magic and Showmax. New episodes air on 1Magic, and are available to stream on DStv Now and Showmax on Fridays at 7.30pm.
Impilo: The Scam
In an attempt to pay off his debts, a greedy opportunist manipulates his desperate son into scamming the community through a pyramid scheme called Impilo. What follows is a series of events that land both father and son in grave danger.
Impilo airs on Mzansi Magic every Monday at 8.30pm and the latest episodes are available to stream online with DStv Now.
The Republic
Make a date with South Africa's first female president as she embarks on a mission to fight corruption and restore dignity to the country. The star-studded cast includes the likes of Siyabonga Thwala, Flo Masebe, Masasa Mbangeni, Warren Masemola and Thuli Phongolo.
Catch The Republic on Mzansi Magic every Sunday at 8pm.
After airing on TV, the series is available to stream on DStv Now.
Being Bonang season 3
We are ready😭 #BeingBonangS3 on @1MagicTV and @ShowmaxOnline at 7pm pic.twitter.com/U477juaMIc— Thakgatso ♥️ (@njabulo_kekana) July 19, 2019
There’s no one like Bonang Matheba. She’s the queen of the South African entertainment industry, and she’s constantly in the news for her glamorous outfits and outrageous antics - not to mention her high-profile business deals.
We can’t wait to see what she’s up to in the third season of her reality show. New episodes land on 1Magic, DStv Now and Showmax on Fridays at 7pm. The first two seasons of Being Bonang are also available on Showmax.
