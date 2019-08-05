Now streaming: Grassroots and Being Bonang S3

In this new coming-of-age drama, two boys are forced to overcome a family feud and work together when they're sent from their rural town in the Eastern Cape to a posh private school in Johannesburg.

Rugby is the ticket to a new life for Asanda and Monwabisi, who've both earned scholarships to St Sebastian's. As they adjust to life in the prestigious school, they realise they'll have to put their historic differences aside if they're going to survive.

Grassroots is a co-production between 1Magic and Showmax. New episodes air on 1Magic, and are available to stream on DStv Now and Showmax on Fridays at 7.30pm.

