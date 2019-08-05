Diddy rumoured to be dating his son’s ex-girlfriend
The internet is shocked after seeing photos on social media of Diddy on vacation in Italy with the family of his son’s ex-girlfriend, Lori Harvey.
Twitter users were also up in arms over Diddy having lunch with Lori, her step-father Steve, and mother Marjorie Harvey.
The ShadeRoom reported that Diddy is on holiday with his kids, as is Lori with her parents.
A couple of weeks ago, Diddy and Lori were snapped taking a stroll down the streets of New York in matching outfits.
That got tongues wagging and the pair once again hit the Twitter trends list on Monday after snaps of their dinner date went viral.
Are these two taking their relationship to the next level? I guess we'll have to wait and see!
Meanwhile, this is what black Twitter had to say about the situation.
Listen, I thought the Diddy and Lori Harvey situation was a joke but they're together-together ?— I'm tired, pls. (@ItsAbbyGeee) August 4, 2019
Diddy's really out here dating his son's 22yr old ex pic.twitter.com/g9p2omDLLp
I stan Lori Harvey ? she’s on vacation with her daddy and her zaddy ? pic.twitter.com/b1FhRbKK38— Linah (@Linxiaga) August 4, 2019
From Babe To Step mom. #Diddy Steve Harvey ??? pic.twitter.com/ZT8Hyf8wid— T.S MLANGENI (@2lane_mlangeni) August 5, 2019
When Diddy, Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey and Justin Combs are eating dinner together pic.twitter.com/5HgNepXkQr— Stevie (@Stevie_Evans3) August 4, 2019
Diddy (age 49) is vacationing in Italy with his girlfriend Lori (age 22), Lori’s stepdad Steve Harvey (age 62) and Lori’s Mom Marjorie (age 54). So Diddy’s potential mother-in-law is just 6 years older than he is. Pics from the Shade Room. pic.twitter.com/NYDOzr6sIF— April (@ReignOfApril) August 4, 2019
She is really GORGEOUS. Just look at those eyes!! Not that my opinion matters but, I feel how others feel about this...It is STRANGE how Diddy is now dating his son's ex girlfriend, Lori Harvey (Steve Harvey's daughter). How does Justin feel about this? Does it bother him? ??? pic.twitter.com/CQrhOt5L7t— Jaleese Uná ? (@JaleeseUna) August 5, 2019
Steve Harvey need his ass whooped for not beating tf out of diddy y'all too grown to let this foolishness continue pic.twitter.com/vchgO8kt8P— DuRag legend (@jdevon44) August 4, 2019
So Steve Harvey is 12 years older than Diddy, well wow ??♂️??♂️??♂️ pic.twitter.com/qoGJ8MWKMT— Willow (@willowQudi) August 4, 2019