WATCH | Skeem Saam’s Clement Maosa drops snippets of new music video
Skeem Saam actor-turned-muso Clement Maosa shared snippets of his African-infused music video which dropped recently.
The music video titled Rhythm Of Your Heart shows him dancing and singing on a desert-like area with a live band and African print dancers.
Although he is known for his acting skills, Clement has been throwing his efforts into music of late. He explained that Rhythm Of Your Heart is about being proudly African and the power you possess.
"Never turn your back on your roots because that’s who you are. Be proudly African and show the world how powerful you are," he added.
Here are some of the scenes from the video.
