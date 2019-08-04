Entertainment

WATCH | Skeem Saam’s Clement Maosa drops snippets of new music video

By Masego Seemela - 04 August 2019 - 09:31
Clement Maosa has shared scenes of new music video.
Clement Maosa has shared scenes of new music video.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Skeem Saam actor-turned-muso Clement Maosa shared snippets of his African-infused music video which dropped recently. 

The music video titled Rhythm Of Your Heart shows him dancing and singing on a desert-like area with a live band and African print dancers.

Although he is known for his acting skills, Clement has been throwing his efforts into music of late. He explained that Rhythm Of Your Heart is about being proudly African and the power you possess.

"Never turn your back on your roots because that’s who you are. Be proudly African and show the world how powerful you are," he added.

Here are some of the scenes from the video.

View this post on Instagram

Dance to the rhythm of your heart! ??????

A post shared by Clementmaosa (@clementmaosa) on

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X