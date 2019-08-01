'Ntoni left SA artists high and dry abroad'

Music promoter and widow of late jazz legend Victor Ntoni has been accused of taking local artists abroad and failing to pay them.

Linda Ntoni, who co-owns Gauteng Music Development, is said to have taken artists to Scotland and left them to starve. Recently, she took another group to Canada and is allegedly also owing them.

The group of artists that includes vocalists and instrumentalists are allegedly owed monies that range from R6,000 to R30,000.

The group that went to Scotland, which comprised 15 people, was divided into two and spent three weeks performing at the Edinburg Festival. The artists, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, have been waiting for their payments since July last year.

They said when they got to Scotland, Ntoni changed her tune and did not pay them daily allowances as per agreement and they sometimes did not have money to buy food.

When it comes to accommodation, there was a group that shared a house, with some of them sleeping on couches. Another group slept in student residences and were moved every two days.

"It was hard. We had to survive on bread and butter. Sometimes Linda would bring small groceries, but in many cases we had to hustle for food," said one artist.

According to the artists, Ntoni kept saying that she was waiting for money from the department of arts and culture (DAC) and National Lotteries Commission (NLC).