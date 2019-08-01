Entertainment

Lil Nas X beats Mariah Carey's record of 16 weeks at top of the charts

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 01 August 2019 - 07:05
LIL Nas X's breakout song 'Old Town Road' is the longest leading number one song of all time.
LIL Nas X's breakout song 'Old Town Road' is the longest leading number one song of all time.
Image: Instagram/Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X's Old Town Road has beaten Mariah Carey's 20-year record and now is the longest leading number one song of all time.

The rapper's breakout song broke a 16-week tie with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's One Sweet Day and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito, which featured Justin Bieber, Billboard Charts confirmed via a tweet.

Lil Nas X's track became a viral hit on its release earlier this year and it went on to become a smash when Billy Ray Cyrus featured one of several remixes.

According to Billboard Charts, the song could hang out at the top of the charts for a while longer following the release of a new Seoul Town Road remix, featuring BTS star RM.

Previous remixes have included the one with Cyrus, one masterminded by DJ Diplo, and another featuring Young Thug and Ramsey.

Lil Nas X received the news while he was on the toilet, but that didn't stop him from uploading a "thank you" message to everyone who made the moment possible.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
'No one will kill the EFF' - The EFF celebrates its 6th Birthday
X