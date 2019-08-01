5 tips to help you turn your music career into a lucrative business

From as early as five years old, DJ Achim had an interest in music. When he failed to join the church choir in his teens, it was at university that he finally found a space to pursue his passion for music through curating events as the SRC member for sport, art and recreation at the University of Venda.

Achim, real name Tendai Mmbi, has since been a founding member of J4C, an annual event piloted by him as a means of creating opportunities for young artists.

“I grew up in an area where a lot of people were not supported in their career paths until they blew up and got big. When I started [and realised] that we don't have a support for the arts that's how I came up with J4C to celebrate, inspire, and push young creatives that want to be real and professional entertainers,” says Achim.

With his upcoming EP with music royalty DBN NYTS, Achim is set to have quite a busy festive season. Here are his top five tips to help turn any music talent into a lucrative business.

Discipline

“Always be on time for gigs, appearances and interviews. When you are at gigs, you are there to entertain people and not the other way around."

Respect your work

“Respect your work as people are paying to be entertained by you. The quality of the work you produce determines how far you can achieve and your livelihood depends on its income. Working hard always has better results.”

Team work

“It takes a village of experts to achieve goals, no man is an island. Select a team that is in the same mind set as you in making dreams a reality.”

Dedication

“Time wasted can be re-gained. Rather waste time on learning more on your craft so you could level up and be a better artist. Dedication produces a quality product.”

Consistency

“Always deliver quality to the patrons, and timing is everything.”