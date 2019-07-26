Thembisa and Moshe live a dream in new wedding show

The doyenne of romance and the king of one-liner jokes have teamed up as the faces of BET Africa's new wedding show 2 Families and a Wedding Dress.

It introduces the new undisputed king and queen of reality TV Thembisa Mdoda and Moshe Ndiki.

The highly glossy show sees Mdoda as host who takes brides-to-be through their journey of choosing their dream wedding dresses.

But the trick is that both sides of the brides' families are the ones responsible for choosing the dream gown.

The show was highly charming when it debuted on Wednesday with Mdoda as its heart and soul. But it was Ndiki's funny voice-over commentary that stole the show.

"Whatever I'm saying as the voice-over person is a representation of what the audience is saying. When I'm commenting it's unscripted and it's what I'm thinking at that moment," he says.

Ndiki and Mdoda have been friends for years off-screen. They have wanted to work together for some time now.