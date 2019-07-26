Thembisa and Moshe live a dream in new wedding show
The doyenne of romance and the king of one-liner jokes have teamed up as the faces of BET Africa's new wedding show 2 Families and a Wedding Dress.
It introduces the new undisputed king and queen of reality TV Thembisa Mdoda and Moshe Ndiki.
The highly glossy show sees Mdoda as host who takes brides-to-be through their journey of choosing their dream wedding dresses.
But the trick is that both sides of the brides' families are the ones responsible for choosing the dream gown.
The show was highly charming when it debuted on Wednesday with Mdoda as its heart and soul. But it was Ndiki's funny voice-over commentary that stole the show.
"Whatever I'm saying as the voice-over person is a representation of what the audience is saying. When I'm commenting it's unscripted and it's what I'm thinking at that moment," he says.
Ndiki and Mdoda have been friends for years off-screen. They have wanted to work together for some time now.
He was not intimidated by the honour of working with Mdoda - an old hand in wedding shows, thanks to her previous gig on Our Perfect Wedding (OPW).
"There wasn't much pressure because I know her beyond TV. She's just an amazing and warm person. It was not as much pressure, but a privilege actually."
Mdoda speaks highly of Ndiki too.
"Do you know what it is about Moshe? The way he lives his life is the way he treats his work. It's purely from a good place," she praises.
"So I had no doubt that he was going to kill this. With every word he utters he says it in a way to make life lighter and better. Let's laugh more.
"For me it feels good to be back. I didn't think I missed it this bad. The biggest difference for me is that it's more saturated. The aesthetics are very different too. But it is still about family and love."
Ndiki is currently in a relationship with singer Phelo Bala. He reveals that when he gets married, he wants to do so in a tuxedo with a dramatic cathedral tail.
"I'm definitely having people hold my tail. One thing I know for sure is that it's going to be longer than Princess Diana's. I want it super long," he says.
Mdoda wants something more traditional and her dream wedding is her in an umbaco (traditional Xhosa dress).
She has for the past two years been trying to shake off OPW. But her signature slogan "Sifike, sabona, satshatisa!" from the show just won't let her be free.
"To this day people never forget me from that show. The other day I walked into Checkers and there was a little girl with her mom and she started shouting: 'Mama there is sifike, sabona, satshatisa!'"
Having acted in popular shows such as Unmarried and The Road, Mdoda last Friday made her debut on Mzansi Magic telenovela Isibaya as Amanda Molefenyane.
"Amanda is a needle in your newly made dress. You don't know she's there until she pricks you. She's educated and sharp on the tongue," she says.
"She's also sly like a panther. She's an interesting addition to the show because she's going to keep them all on their toes.
"She's an interesting character to play. She takes me out of me and puts me in situations where I wouldn't know how to act. That way I can build Amanda and there is no Thembisa left. That's what I wanted."
Mdoda is also working more behind the scenes as the executive producer of two upcoming films, including Coltan with actor Sisanda Henna.
There is no stopping Ndiki and the mammoth career year he is having. He currently features on multiple TV shows - The Queen, Uyang'thanda Na? and Rea Tsotella.
"It has been overwhelming. I don't think I've had a chance to look back and say 'this is what I've been doing this year' because there is so much to be done," he says.
"You move from this set to another set. The one thing that was funny was that I said an opening link for one show, but it was for another show that I'm working at.
"That's when I said to myself 'you are tired'."
