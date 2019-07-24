Local designer's t-shirts selling like hotcakes in the US

Fashion designer Papama Mtwisha's huge international distribution deal with a major US luxury department store is more proof that "Africa Your Time Is Now".

The Port Elizabeth-born designer's signature unisex T-shirt for parents and children with the slogan "Africa Your Time Is Now" is now available for purchase at Boomingdale's flagship stores across the US - from New York to LA and San Francisco.

It's also now available for purchase on Boomingdale's online store, which distributes worldwide.

"In keeping with what the message is about, it is Africa's time and the world has recognised that. They can't ignore us anymore," Mtwisha told Sowetan yesterday.

"We are equal players in various industries and we are a force to be reckoned with. No one is doing anyone favours here; we are going in as equal players."

The 38-year-old launched the movement two years ago.

She said it was through having pop-up stores in Belgium and France, combined with a strong social media presence, that the movement gained traction.

The deal came about after her Parisian associate made a recommendation to the American store.

"It's a fantastic distribution opportunity, because when we started the movement the aim was to have as many people exposed to the truth and this message," she said.

"This deal then opens a wide network for people to access the message.

"We have currently been shipping from SA with a big clientele from the US and with this it just makes it easy for them to access [the fashion garments]."