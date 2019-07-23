Battle of Rorke's Drift relived

The Welsh town of Brecon rolled out the red carpet for Zulu monarch King Zwelithini on Sunday as he commemorated a 140-year-old bloody battle.

The king led a joint parade together with the Royal Welsh Regiment band to mark 140 years since the Battle of Rorke's Drift, the BBC News reported yesterday.

According to the BBC News website, the king led the march from the town hall to the barracks in the Welsh town of Brecon.

The battle took place on January 22 and 23 1879, when 150 British soldiers held off about 4,000 Zulu warriors whose land they had invaded.

Many Welsh soldiers fought in the Anglo-Zulu War. The king officially opened a display of Victoria crosses at The Regimental Museum of The Royal Welsh. Eight Victoria Crosses - awarded to soldiers for their part in the engagement - will be on display for four months until October to coincide with the visit.

Organiser Anne Rees was quoted as saying the event had been "fantastic". "The king has expressed his gratitude for how well the event is going and how good it's been."