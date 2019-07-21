SNAPS | Clement Maosa conquers Mount Kilimanjaro

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa who was part of the Trek4Mandela expedition was overjoyed about making it to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The annual expedition is organised by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and is aid of sanitary pads for underprivileged girls.

Taking to Instagram, Clement shared pictures from the peak of Mount Kili.

"Getting to this point was a mission and a half, how I did it I have no idea but I know for sure that there is greater power! I still don’t know how to explain the whole experience without scaring you, because there was definitely tears, sweat, etc but all worth it and hell yeah I would do it again. I have never challenged myself this much but I’m glad I did.I’m more grateful to life than ever before and appreciate all the support and prayers from everyone."