Dlamini and partner deny stealing script from another filmmaker

TV and film actor Luthuli Dlamini and his business partner Nolubabalo Mcinga have refuted claims that they stole a movie concept of an aspiring Eastern Cape filmmaker.

Linda Hlongwane, who hails from King William's Town, accuses the two of stealing her movie titled Ubukhosi.

Hlongwane told Daily Sun that her movie is about traditional Xhosa royal culture and it was shot in December last year.

She said that she realised her script was stolen when she discovered that two of the actors she had featured in her film were part of Ixakatho, a film produced by Dlamini.

Dlamini said that he discovered the two actors while scouting for talent at Mdantsane Art Centre in the Eastern Cape.