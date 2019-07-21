Dlamini and partner deny stealing script from another filmmaker
TV and film actor Luthuli Dlamini and his business partner Nolubabalo Mcinga have refuted claims that they stole a movie concept of an aspiring Eastern Cape filmmaker.
Linda Hlongwane, who hails from King William's Town, accuses the two of stealing her movie titled Ubukhosi.
Hlongwane told Daily Sun that her movie is about traditional Xhosa royal culture and it was shot in December last year.
She said that she realised her script was stolen when she discovered that two of the actors she had featured in her film were part of Ixakatho, a film produced by Dlamini.
Dlamini said that he discovered the two actors while scouting for talent at Mdantsane Art Centre in the Eastern Cape.
“Like everyone else they auditioned to feature in our film, and we were impressed with their performance. While they also feature in Linda's film, there is nothing stopping them from acting in both.
“The two actors in question have also submitted an affidavit at the Peddie police station to prove their innocence. Both movies aim to tackle different aspects of traditional leaders.”
Dlamini and Mcinga jointly run a film academy in Peddie, which scouts fresh talent and grooms aspiring actors and actresses in the province.
Mcinga said: “We shot our pilot and pitched it to the SABC and we passed the first phase of our movie which comprises of an authentic script about the 100 years of Frontier Wars, which our movie is about.
“We are still battling to understand why she would say we stole her script.”