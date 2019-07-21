'Avengers' to break 'Avatar' all-time record this weekend: Disney

Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame" will become the highest-grossing film of all time this weekend, parent company Disney said in a statement Saturday.

The smash hit was just $500,000 behind the decade-old $2,789.7 million record set by James Cameron's "Avatar" as of Friday, and "will close this gap by tomorrow," it said.

The announcement was timed to coincide with the appearance of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con, the world's biggest pop culture fan convention, where he set out a packed schedule of new movies and television shows set in the "Marvel Cinematic Universe."

"I've just heard from our folks in Disney distribution that within a matter of days 'Avengers: Endgame will be the biggest film in history," said Feige.

"You have to shout out to James Cameron who held that title for a long time. If you adjust for inflation he still holds the title, and he'll probably get the title again as soon as he puts out another movie."

"But for right now today in Hall H, thanks to you, Avengers: Endgame is the biggest film of all time," Feige added to a loud ovation.