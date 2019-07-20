'The Fisherman' ticks all the right boxes

Award-winning actors Siyabonga Thwala and Warren Masemola presented an epic performance during the opening night of The Fisherman at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg.

The two thespians proved that when you put two great actors in one production, you get a blast of a performance.

In the piece, Thwala (Obembe) and Masemola (Ben) were on it from the moment the show started and kept the audience entertained until the end.

The play is based on a book written by Nigerian author Chigozie Obioma. It was adapted for stage by Gbolahan Obisesan and is directed by James Ngcobo.

The two-hander is a beautiful story that touches on the core issues that set Africans apart from others.