Itshupeng Sereme dancing his way to top

Gone are the days when street dance was regarded as an underground or a fringe thing.

Today, street dance is a respected dance genre that enjoys popularity like other dance styles.

Itshupeng Sereme is dedicated to making sure that it reaches dizzy heights.

Sereme, from Dobsonville in Soweto, is one of those dynamic sibhujwa dancers who express themselves well through dance.

Sibhujwa is a fusion of different styles like hip-hop, pantsula, ballet and tap.

The 24-year-old is among the street dance stars who will be competing at the Red Bull Dance Your Style South African finals in Newtown, Johannesburg.

The dance competition is set to take place at the Newtown Music Factory on August 3.

The dancer, who shows off the coolest steps in interaction with rhythm, lyrics, instruments and manages to wow the crowd, hopes to take the crown and represent the country in the World Final in Paris.