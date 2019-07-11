When people see me, they treat me like Leshole & laugh, says Thabo Mkhabela

Actor Thabo Mkhabela can hardly leave the house without someone mistaking him for his Skeem Saam character Leshole.

Leshole's bad luck has seen him often become the talk of social media, with fans even threatening to boycott the show if he is not given nice things every now and then.

His storylines have also made him one of the most recognisable characters on TV screens and speaking to Ouparazzi TV Thabo said he was often mobbed by fans who mistook him for his character. He said they often giggled in delight and laughed at him.

“When I come across people, they treat me like Leshole. They giggle and laugh."

He said that he was not offended by it and would probably do the same if he was in their shoes.