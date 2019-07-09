Skolopad slammed for 'distasteful' fondling video

After failing to show up on the #VDJ2019 red carpet or make headlines for her often racy outfits, Skolopad posted a video of herself driving in nothing but her underwear, which has been labelled "distasteful".

Skolopad, who has a history of getting tongues wagging with her social media posts, shared a video on Twitter in which she was seemingly fondling herself.

She was also dressed in a crop fur jacket, lace panties and a bra.

The video left Skolopad's followers shook, with most slamming her for "promoting" reckless driving, especially after she was involved in a car crash last year that left a man dead. Others called her out for the "pornographic" nature of the video asking her where her dignity was.