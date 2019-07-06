WATCH | Lalla Hirayama buys her mom a new car

Lalla Hirayama's mom was left emotional after the TV personality surprised her with a new car.

Taking to Instagram, Lalla also penned a heartfelt note to her mom.

"I'd buy you the world if I could....I don't know many who have gone through as much as my mom... one day I hope she shares her story with the world... she's my hero, my 'why', the reason I won't quit.

"If she can go through all she has, I've got the strength to do it all. I'll forever be your protector, your guardian, your daughter. I'd buy you the world if I could, but for now this will have to do... I love you mama."

